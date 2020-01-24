American Family Insurance to raise minimum hourly rate to $20 for full, part-time employees

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – American Family Insurance has announced they will raise their minimum hourly rate to $20 an hour for all full- and part-time employees, including about 220 in De Pere.

The rate increase went into effect on January 1, according to American Family. Nearly 1,700 employees will receive the raise.

The company reportedly employs nearly 13,500 nationwide.

American Family says the rate increase is intended “to attract and retain talent and create a positive impact on employees and communities.”

The increase applies to all companies within the American Family Insurance group, including American Family Insurance, based in Madison, Wisconsin; Homesite Group, Boston; The General, Nashville, Tennessee; Main Street America, Jacksonville, Florida; and other companies. It also applies to American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company, the proposed new legal name of a De Pere, Wisconsin-based insurer (Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance) American Family Insurance group acquired last October.

The minimum-wage increase to $20 per hour will impact employees in a variety of roles and areas, including customer service, claims, administrative and others.