MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Former President of the United States Donald Trump and the American Freedom Tour have announced they are postponing the event that was scheduled for August 20 in Milwaukee at UWM Panther Arena.

In a statement to Local 5 News, organizers said “the event is being postponed to a later date to accommodate President Donald Trump’s rally on August 5th in Waukesha, Wisconsin at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds We would like for you to show your support of President Trump by attending the rally this coming Friday, August 5th.”

The statement goes on to say there will be a special entrance designated for those who have tickets for the American Freedom Tour. Those with tickets to the American Freedom Tour will be receiving tickets to the rally on August 5 through email. The tickets are expected to have all the important information on them.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and we hope you will be able to support President Trump on August 5th at the rally.”

Those with tickets to the American Freedom Tour will be notified when the new event date is made available. Former President Donald Trump is still expected to deliver remarks on August 5 in support of Tim Michels, who is running for Wisconsin Governor.

For more information about the American Freedom Tour, you can visit its website here.