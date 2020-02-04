American Heart Association and Bay Park Square Mall team up for Heart Month Kick-Off event on Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) February is American Heart Month, and Bay Park Square Mall and the American Heart Association are partnering up to host their Heart Month Kick-Off event this Thursday!

It includes a short program at the mall with a 4-person panel where the community can hear from members of the American Heart Association and those who have battled heart problems about any concerns they might have related to heart disease.

“80% of heart disease is preventable” said Jane Lowe with the American Heart Association. “We’re just trying to create awareness [and] get the conversation started during American Heart Month.”

“I have an extensive family history with it,” said Kelly Schoen with Bay Park Square Mall, who will also be part of the panel. “Having been put on high blood pressure medication at age 27, now six years later at 33, I’m not on it anymore. Exercise, watch what you’re eating, and that idea of balance is just really important when it comes to taking care of yourself and especially your heart.”

There will also be a fashion show that follows the panel discussion where retailers at the mall have their chance to showcase their best clothes. The entire event runs from 6-8 p.m. More information can be found by clicking here.

Then on February 27th, it’s the Go Red For Women event. This event is similar to the kick-off program in that it focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.