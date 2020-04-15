American Heart Association Wisconsin challenging Green Bay residents to stay active with virtual Hopscotch Challenge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Heart Association of Wisconsin is asking Wisconsinites to start moving!

It’s through a new, virtual competition called the ‘Hopscotch Challenge’ and it’s designed to get people active. This Friday, the organization is challenging Green Bay residents to share photos and videos of how they move.

April is also ‘Move More Month’ and the Heart Association wants to see the different ways people are getting out and moving more. It’s also just one of the many ways the organization is promoting their 2020 Heart Walk taking place on October 3.

“During quarantine it’s important to stay active so we decided to make this challenge to have people sign up for Heart Walk and then share the different ways we can move,” says Jane Lowe, Development Director with the American Heart Association of Wisconsin. “I know we’re all stuck at home right now but there are so many ways people are getting active, whether it’s running or rollerbladding, biking or even doing hopscotch, it’s just a fun way to show the community all the different ways that everyone can move.”

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of all Americans don’t get enough exercise during the week. Now, more than ever – especially with the Stay-At-Home order in place and people being under quarantine – it seems important to stay moving.

In order to participate, all you have to do is take a photo or video of yourself performing an activity – such as hopscotch – and post it on social media. Participants can share and post their photos all day long using #GreenBayMovesMore.

“By getting the correct amount of exercise, you’re not only helping your mood because you’re getting those endorphins going so it’s going to help your mental well-being but also your physical well-being,” said Lowe. “Being more active helps your bones, your muscles and just help your total body make yourself feel a little bit better and keep this quarantine in a positive way.”

You can find more information about this Friday’s virtual Hopscotch Challenge on the American Heart Association of Wisconsin’s website right here or on their Facebook page.