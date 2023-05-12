OSHKOSH, WI (WFRV) – Oshkosh singer/songwriter Franki Moscato is embarking on a nationwide tour with her message to fight teen suicide.

She hasn’t even graduated college yet, but she already runs her own foundation and will sing to a local crowd while raising money for her Franki Moscato Foundation on Saturday, May 13th, outside the Festival Foods in Oshkosh.

“Growing up, I would see war and terror on the news,” Moscato told Local 5 News. “I decided I want to focus on the things I can control. My music and my singing. And I use that to get out of a lot of dark places that I was in growing up as a teenager.”

Long before anybody brought mental health into the spotlight, Franki was putting her voice out there.

The tragic passing of a family member who she never knew was suicidal is the impetus for a movement that brings hope to a dark topic.

“Kids are a lot more wonderful than people paint them out to be. This generation drinks less alcohol and smokes less nicotine. All they need is just a little bit of help and some kindness.”

Her work attracted the attention of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay, which had her as a featured performer during the annual Inspire to Act Gala and helped raise $125,000 for its programs that have included mental health counseling for some 30 years.

“So her mission aligns with our mission,” explained Catholic Charities Director Karmen Lemke. “That’s helping people with kindness and also bringing them hope.”

Franki also wants to bring fun to her events.

She’ll hold a very Wisconsin fundraiser Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Festival Foods at 2415 Westowne Ave, where sales of brats and burgers will go directly to her foundation.

“I’ll be singing every hour in the parking lot, all for this wonderful cause,” said Franki.

That’s not all.

Franki started the Shoes for Sunshine shoe drive of gently worn or new shoes that can be dropped off at 452 Main Street in Oshkosh. For more information, you can click here.