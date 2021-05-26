American Legion prepares for Memorial Day

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – With Memorial Day coming up, the American Legion is already setting up to honor veterans. They are placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day is more than just about the flag for the American Legion; it is a chance for veterans and the community to come together to cherish those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Many community members joined in putting up the flags today. Last year’s crowd was limited due to the pandemic but this year a crowd of over 50 joined in honoring veterans.

This year over 3200 flags were planted on graves at the Allouez Cemetery, a number that is continuing to grow every year. The American Legion plans to hosts events throughout Memorial Day, for more information visit their Facebook page.



