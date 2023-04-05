(WFRV) – A popular documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antiques is headed to film in Wisconsin, and they’re looking for people with hidden treasures.

The History Channel’s hit television show American Pickers is returning to Wisconsin in June and is seeking individuals with unique items, a story to tell, and someone ready to sell.

The show follows Mike Wolfe and friends around the United States, looking for America’s most valuable antiques. Wolfe is always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable sellers and their collections.

The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

Officials with American Pickers say they do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

If you or someone you know has a unique item, you are encouraged to reach out to American Pickers at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.

Officials are asking that you leave your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos.