American Red Cross facing emergency plasma shortage, urging residents to donate

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, the American Red Cross is now facing an emergency plasma shortage.

According to the American Red Cross, there is currently a shortage of convalescent plasma which is said to be a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with coronavirus.

The organization says the demand for this plasma has doubled over the last month and as the cases of COVID-19 increase within the state, convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

Red Cross adds that individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are also being urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma and help others fight this virus.

Officials add that a $5 Amazon.com Gift Cards will be offered to thank all blood donors who donate, “The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.”

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

