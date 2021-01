MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Red Cross is helping residents of an apartment complex after a fire.

The fire happened on 3rd Street in Menasha. There is no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

According to an official from the Red Cross, they are helping multiple people that lived inside a complex with up to 50 units.