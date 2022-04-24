APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A family of three is being assisted by the American Red Cross after their home caught fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, just before 1 a.m., crews responded to a house located in the 1800 block of E. Forest Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews report having seen flames blazing from the side of the home prompting them to initiate a fire attack from the exterior of the home.

Crews said they searched the home and confirmed that there were no residents inside the building at the time of the fire.

Within 15 minutes crews reportedly got the fire under control. Authorities estimate that the fire left $40,000 worth of damage to the home and its contents.

No civilian and/or firefighter injuries were reported during the incident.

Two adults, one child, and a pet are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross as a result of the fire. Officials suspect that the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking materials.