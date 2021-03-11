FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

American Red Cross helps family of eight after house fire in Nichols

NICHOLS, Wis. (WFRV) – American Red Cross says they are assisting a family in Nichols after a home caught fire.

The fire on County Road F was put out, but not before the house received enough damaged to make the family find another place to sleep Thursday night.

Red Cross says volunteers are helping provide the family of eight with temporary housing and basics, like food and health resources.

According to Red Cross, more than 1,100 people have been displaced by home fires since the start of 2021, which has created a busy winter for residential fires.

