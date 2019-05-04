American Red Cross installs free smoke alarms in homes

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Hundreds of homes in the Fox Cities received free smoke alarms from the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross installed over 700 smoke alarms for homes in the Appleton, Neenah, and Menasha areas on Saturday, May 4 from 10:15 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Over 200 volunteers helped install the fire alarms as part of the "Sound the Alarm. Save a Life" campaign.

The campaign is part of a national effort to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in just 16 days.

Organizers from the American Red Cross say these alarms will help families better prepare and protect them from fires.

"You want one that's functioning and you want them in numerous places in the house, especially if you have multiple floors and a lot of people in the house," Justin Kern from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin said. "It's really that first line of defense so that you're safer and better prepared in the event of a home fire."

Anyone interested in signing up for an appointment for a smoke alarm or for fire and home escape plans, can register at http://www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.html.