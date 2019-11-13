American Red Cross looks to stock blood supply with Packers ‘Give Back Community Blood Drive’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the season of giving and the Packers are asking for a little help from the public in this time of need.

Lambeau Field will be the site of the organization’s ‘Give Back to the Community Blood Drive,’ partnering with the American Red Cross. This blood drive comes at a time when the Red Cross is experiencing a critical need for all blood products.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., donors can swing by Lambeau and help the Red Cross gather enough blood for their supply. The single-day blood drive in Green Bay has a goal to collect 400 lifesaving donations. All presenting donors can enter into a raffle for a chance to win great prizes from the Packers and receive a free giveaway item, while supplies last. All donors who present to donate will also receive a mini pie compliments of Pick ‘N Save, while supplies last.

It might be a bye week for the #Packers but when it comes to giving blood, there are no bye weeks. That’s why @RedCrossWIS and @packers are hosting a community blood drive @LambeauField. Donors can show up until 7 tonight. 💉 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/e9Smqii8IP — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) November 13, 2019

Donors are also invited to participate in the Holiday for Heroes program. Holiday cards of thanks will be created and later distributed to local military facilities, Veteran’s homes and hospitals, military support groups and shipped to armed forces serving abroad.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide.

If you can’t make today’s blood drive but would still like to donate, you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.