GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Red Cross has again aided tenants left homeless due to a fire.

Executive director Rebecca Rockhill says they were able to help about two dozen tenants.

“The Red Cross was able to shelter right away that night at Trinity Luther Church off Broadway,” said Rockhill.

Rockhill says the Red Cross can always use an extra hand to help people in need.

“Well, we all never really know when disaster, tragedy may hit, and we are always in need of volunteers specifically at this point in time we’re in need of disaster volunteers,” explained Rockhill.

The fire at August Manor Apartments caused a quarter million dollars in damage, and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

