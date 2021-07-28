American Red Cross & partners open shelter for EAA AirVenture visitors

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An evacuation center has been opened up for all of the people at the EAA for the AirVenture convention.

American Red Cross and their partners have provided the much-needed shelter at the Menominee Nation Arena (1212 S. Main St. Oshkosh).

Disaster volunteers from this area are helping visitors into the arena late Wednesday night.

Becky Tiles, left, and Chris Drews welcoming a family into the shelter. Courtesy: American Red Cross.

Cliff Hunke carrying in a box of blankets. Courtesy: American Red Cross.

The shelter is open and they urge EAA visitors to go there if they can travel safely.

American Red Cross says there will be power, restrooms, water, and a comfortable, safe place for people at the arena.