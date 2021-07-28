FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

American Red Cross & partners open shelter for EAA AirVenture visitors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An evacuation center has been opened up for all of the people at the EAA for the AirVenture convention.

American Red Cross and their partners have provided the much-needed shelter at the Menominee Nation Arena (1212 S. Main St. Oshkosh).

Disaster volunteers from this area are helping visitors into the arena late Wednesday night.

  • Becky Tiles, left, and Chris Drews welcoming a family into the shelter. Courtesy: American Red Cross.
  • Cliff Hunke carrying in a box of blankets. Courtesy: American Red Cross.

The shelter is open and they urge EAA visitors to go there if they can travel safely.

American Red Cross says there will be power, restrooms, water, and a comfortable, safe place for people at the arena.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp