According to American Red Cross Wisconsin, as of Saturday morning, they have helped over 1,000 people who have suffered a house fire in 2022.

Officials confirmed that in total, they have assisted 1002 individuals from 208 residential home fires that took place in the Badger State as well as in the western part of the U.P.

“We share this information with you today to encourage our communities around the state of WI to create a home fire escape plan. The Red Cross has resources readily available to support individuals and families in not only planning their fire escape plan but also practicing their plan,” wrote American Red Cross Wisconsin member, Katie Gaynor.

