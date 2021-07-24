American Tribute Ride travels through Wisconsin, honors fallen heroes

(WFRV) – Buckle up Wisconsin. The 9th the American Tribute Ride [ATR] will be traveling through Wisconsin on Saturday morning as a way to honor local first-responders who have lost their lives while in the line of duty.

According to the American Tribute Ride [ATR] Committee, over 200 motorcycles will be leaving at 11 a.m. to travel all across Wisconsin following an opening ceremony which will include a dedication of the event to the first responders that died in the line of duty. Those being honored include:

Private First Class Evan Bath, U.S. Marine Corps End of Service July 30, 2020

Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell, age 61, end of Watch 8.22.2020; Dane Co.

Private Michael Wise, age 29 U.S. Army, End of Service September 13, 2020

EMS Captain Kelly Lynn Raether; Town of Ixonia Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services; DOD 11-26-2020

Firefighter Dave Tomlinson; Poynette / Dekorra Fire Department; DOD 12-06-2020

Chief Donald Kittelson; Clayton Fire Department; DOD 12-17-2020

Petty Officer Third Class Dylan K. Kennedy, 21, United States Navy; End of Service April 21st, 2021,

Josh Fedie of Boscobel FD and Dept. of Corrections, DOD May 31, 2021

Ron Naab, chair of the committee shared, “Our fundraising ride which will include 2, 3, or 4 wheel vehicles traveling from Eden Fire Station to the Mount Calvary Firemen’s Park for lunch, on to Glenbeulah Veterans Park, next stop is at the Town of Sheboygan Fire Station Park and ending up at the Kiel Fire Station at 4:30 p.m..” Naab added that the ride is escorted and speeds are controlled to provide the safest environment for all participating.

ATR officials note that each year the ride course looks a bit different, however, the amazing people they encounter along the way always stay the same.“We encourage the public that is not in the ride to greet us as we travel through the area, especially in the villages we will pass through. It is very humbling to see people support us as we honor those that have unselfishly gave their lives serving others,” said Dennis Grover, a committee member.

A memorial service to honor and remember those that have died while serving our communities will begin after the ride at 5 p.m. in front of the Kiel Fire Station. The families and fire departments have reportedly been invited to attend this program remembering their loved ones.

For those that wish to partake in the ride, you can pre-register at the American Tribute Ride website. A portion of the travel route scheduled for today can be found below.