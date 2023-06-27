GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the terrible air quality plaguing much of Wisconsin, the Green Bay Area Public School District has announced that students will not be participating in outdoor activities.

In a text message sent to parents, school officials say the air quality is too poor to conduct outdoor activities on Tuesday, June 27.

The district says it will continue to monitor the day-to-day air quality to determine if it is safe for its students to participate in outdoor activities.

The poor air quality can be blamed on the Canadian wildfires that are rapidly burning throughout the country. June 27 Air Quality Index (AQI) is Very Unhealthy, which means health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.

Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says you should consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

For more information, you should visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.