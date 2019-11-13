Amidst early snow, Brown County prepares to go over snow removal budget

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Northeast Wisconsin has already seen early snow this year and another round of snow is on its way.

And all of this early snow has some counties plowing through their snow removal budgets.

In parts, the snow combined with the record snow from February has some highway departments at or near budget.

Brown County is projecting to be about $300,000 over budget, but has that amount in a contingency fund.

Snow is not solely to blame as this year’s record rainfall hasn’t helped:

“You look at the rain and the snow this year and its precipitation no matter how you cut it. Weaved into that we’ve had all those flooding expereinces here too back in March and a couple more times, that all comes out of that same budget. So its been a very difficult year that way budgetarily.” -Paul Fontecchio, Brown County Highway Commissioner

If Brown County exceeds its contingency fund, then the commissioner would consider requesting additional funds from the county board.