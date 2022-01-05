GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Amidst staffing shortages, Green Bay School District offering free substitute teacher training

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new job or even possibly a new career? Well, the Green Bay Area Public School District is offering a free virtual substitute teacher certification training.

According to the Green Bay Area Public School District’s (GBAPSD) website, anyone who is interested in substitute teaching can participate in the virtual certification training. However, the website does say that attendees will need to have an associate’s degree or higher. The degree can be in any field.

The virtual substitute teacher certification training is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The GBAPSD says there is no cost to attend the training.

The deadline to register is Jan. 7. Registration can be done online.

Officials say if successfully completed, participants can apply for a three-year short-term substitute license from the Department of Public Instruction. The GBAPSD says they offer substitutes a salary of $190/day or $95/half-day.

The GBAPSD recently said they are experiencing staff shortages due to an increase in COVID-19 symptoms among current staff. The district said they are prepared to move to virtual learning, but have not officially made the move.

For more information visit the GBAPSD’s website.

