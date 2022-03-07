MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – AMMO Inc. has donated one million rounds of ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the Russian invasion continues.

“Richard Childress, one of my board members is big on the Second Amendment and a big hunter called me up,” said Fred Wagenhals Chairman and CEO of AMMO Inc.

Speaking with Local 5’s Eric Richards, Wagenhals recalls how the conversation started about donating the ammo. “He said, the Ukrainian President wants ammunition, what are we going to do?”

The first idea was to donate half a million rounds. “But then he said, let’s step up and donate a million,” thought Wagenhals. AMMO Inc. manufactures the type of caliber the Ukrainian Army was looking for so it was an easy mission.

“The product is in Europe right now, I can’t tell you where but it’s ready to cross the border any day now or any minute now,” explained Wagenhals.

Since their announcement of the donation, there has been a positive response from Shareholders, customers, etc. “The biggest thing that probably came out of this is, we got over three thousand text messages and emails from people who want to support this,” he said.

“We’ve set up a place for anyone who wants to donate, it’s care.org,” said Wagenhals.

AMMO Inc. management reports it will closely monitor the developments in Ukraine and have not ruled out any additional donations.