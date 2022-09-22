MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Ammo Incorporated cut the ribbon on its new manufacturing plant in Manitowoc Thursday.

At 185,000 square feet, the facility became operational two months ago. The company makes products like rifles, handguns, and of course, ammunition. Ammo Inc. produces an average of 1 million bullets per day.

With the hunting season approaching, having enough ammunition is an issue facing many ammunition sellers. However, Ammo Inc. Vice President Tod Wagenhals is confident the business can meet the demands saying, “We were able, during some of the tough times, to find products from our competitors, components that we needed such as primers and projectiles. So by doing that, we were able to continue to grow.”

There are about 320 employees working at the plant, but the company hopes to hire more. They currently have about 50 job openings.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels says he is grateful that Ammo Inc. is invigorating the city’s economy and creating job opportunities.

Nickels says, “Here we are standing today, with a state-of-the-art facility. A company that came to Manitowoc because of the workforce, because of what products they can put out, and because of the people that we have.”

If you are interested in fulfilling one of the job openings, click here to apply.