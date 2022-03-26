APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Efficient, money saving, a potential boost to the local economy.

Those are major reasons why advocates want an Amtrak line that connects Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and Milwaukee. The idea is continuing to gain steam, but there’s still a long way to go before it becomes a reality.

In Appleton’s City Center, the Wisconsin Association of Railroad Passengers held its spring meeting. A major topic of discussion was the possibility of an Amtrak line that would connect Northeast Wisconsin to Milwaukee.

Last spring, Amtrak released a map of proposed new routes and one of those routes was the one in Northeast Wisconsin. This comes as President Joe Biden has committed money to rail infrastructure as part of his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan.

“Starting in May the Federal Government will do a solicitation to states and other government agencies and ask who wants to have their corridors added to a federal corridor map that the feds have made,” said Derrick James who is the Midwest Senior Manager for Amtrak.

The federal government will then announce funding opportunities for states and municipalities that are interested in adding an Amtrak rail line in their jurisdictions. Interested parties will submit applications and must meet criteria created by the federal government.

“There is a local match that is required…the federal government isn’t going to pay for the whole thing,” said James.

Right now, it’s very early in the process. Any discussion about final cost for this type of product or even a timeline is speculative. The process involves planning, engineering, and environmental studies.

Local officials at the meeting said right now is about advocacy and getting more people on board with the project.

“Mass transportation effective efficient reliable mass transportation can relieve some burden on our infrastructure and as gas gets more expensive having less expensive ways to move around,” said Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

Woodford also said having an Amtrak line would help tourism in Northeastern Wisconsin which would help stimulate local economies.