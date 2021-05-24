Amtrak Hiawatha returns to full-service bus routes

WISCONSIN (WFRV)- Amtrak Hiawatha bus are returning to full service.

Amtrak midwest officially brought back all of their round-trips between Milwaukee and Chicago starting Sunday, May 23. The round-trip bus route between Green Bay and Milwaukee is also returning to service.

The bus schedule will be a regular weekday route of seven round-trips, with an additional Chicago departure on Friday nights. The Saturday schedule of seven departures from Milwaukee and six from Chicago; and the Sunday schedule of six round-trips.

The bus route will make stops in De Pere, Appleton, Oshkosh, and Fond du Lac. This will allow travelers to make same-day round trips between these cities and Chicago, along with Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport, Sturtevant, and Glenview, Illinois.

With these stops returning to Amtrak’s normal routes, the hope is to encourage people to start using the bus and trains again as a way of transportation. Find more fuel-efficient ways to travel.