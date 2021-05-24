FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Amtrak Hiawatha returns to full-service bus routes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WISCONSIN (WFRV)- Amtrak Hiawatha bus are returning to full service.

Amtrak midwest officially brought back all of their round-trips between Milwaukee and Chicago starting Sunday, May 23. The round-trip bus route between Green Bay and Milwaukee is also returning to service.

The bus schedule will be a regular weekday route of seven round-trips, with an additional Chicago departure on Friday nights. The Saturday schedule of seven departures from Milwaukee and six from Chicago; and the Sunday schedule of six round-trips.

The bus route will make stops in De Pere, Appleton, Oshkosh, and Fond du Lac. This will allow travelers to make same-day round trips between these cities and Chicago, along with Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport, Sturtevant, and Glenview, Illinois.

With these stops returning to Amtrak’s normal routes, the hope is to encourage people to start using the bus and trains again as a way of transportation. Find more fuel-efficient ways to travel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament