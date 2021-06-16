An all-electric boating line comes to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Elektra Cruise is bringing electric boat rentals to the Fox River waterways.

The all-electric cruise line is making its way into the Northeast Wisconsin waterways. Capt. Susan Williams Everhard, and her husband, Capt. Bob Everhard is introducing the new endeavor. Capt. Susan grew up working at Fox River Marina and renting boats at the Pioneer Harbor.

Elektra Cruise gives an eco-friendly boat ride to passengers. The electric boat offers a unique experience, hardly makes any noise during rides. Elektra Cruise handles the reservations, cleaning, and maintenance.

The new business is a partnership with Venture Project. The business incubator is committed to bringing in new businesses to the Oshkosh area. They are hoping Elektra Cruise can grow throughout the community.

For more information on how to rent a boat, visit their website or you can call (844)386-7861.

