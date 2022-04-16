GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-If you go to a zoo or a wildlife sanctuary you might expect to see some rabbits.

But on Saturday a different kind of rabbit visited Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. It’s the Easter Bunny of course!

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary hosted their annual Easter weekend event which included a visit from the Easter Bunny, Easter themed crafts, a cookie-making station, and an Easter egg hunt.

Families had to sign up in advance and the event sold out.

“We just like the environment and being outside and celebrating Easter and watching the kids enjoy the day,” said Ryan Vannes from Green Bay who brought his whole family out to the event on Saturday morning.

There was also a contest where kids could guess the number of jellybeans in the jar and the one that got the closest got to keep all the jellybeans.

The kids that Local Five News spoke with said that meeting the Easter Bunny was their favorite part of the event.