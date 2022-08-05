(WFRV) – A multistate collaboration was established to help create a ‘scenic route’ and bring vehicle charging options along the Lake Michigan coastline for electric vehicle drivers.

Gov. Tony Evers joined three other Midwest governors in announcing a new road trip route that is specifically designed for electric vehicles. It will reportedly be called the ‘Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour’ and will have a network of chargers over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline around Lake Michigan.

Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin are the four states included in the Circuit.

“We’re proud to support this multi-state partnership as we work to implement our first-ever Clean Energy Plan and continue our efforts to bolster Wisconsin’s tourism industry,” said Evers.

The chargers will target multiple locations and be tied with existing infrastructure networks. Some of the examples provided were:

Key coastal communities

Lighthouses

Tourism attractions State parks Hospitality locations Breweries Vineyards Restaurants Other small businesses

Large entertainment attractions in population centers along the route Green Bay Milwaukee Chicago Traverse City



Officials said that many of the network’s chargers are currently operable and the rest of the circuit is expected to be done within the coming years.

The full memorandum of understanding between the four states can be viewed here.