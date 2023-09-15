APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Saturday marks the halfway point to St Patrick’s Day, so it seems only fitting that there should be an Irish celebration somewhere.

As luck would have it, such is the case in Appleton. Irish Fest of the Fox Cities kicked off at Jones Park Friday afternoon and continues the next day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Musicians from all over the world are in northeast Wisconsin to share their traditional and Irish-inspired music. The celebration of culture also includes food and drink and presentations on how to trace your Irish roots.

Things pick up again Saturday morning until 10 p.m.

There are opportunities to learn the Irish language or instruments with a special post-festival Irish whiskey tasting at McGuinness Irish Pub.

