An Evening With Jerry Kramer Event

A Packers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer was in the spotlight Sunday night.

An Evening With Jerry Kramer took place at the Meyer Theater,

Local 5’s Sports Director Burke Griffin hosted the one-on-one interview event.

Kramer was a cornerstone of Coach Lombardi’s championship teams of the 1960s. He played right guard for the packers for 11 seasons and took part in the first two Super Bowls.

Nearly 500 people showed up to hear Kramer talk.

Kramer was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1975 and was most recently inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame this past August in Canton, Ohio.

At one point of the interview, Kramer talked about his transition of moving to Green Bay, “My hometown was about three thousand and the university was about four to five thousand. But fifty thousand was a big city. I fit in quite well with Green Bay. The hunting, fishing, outdoor lifestyle. It was what I had been used to in Idaho, so it was pretty comfortable for me,” Jerry Kramer, Pro Football Hall of Famer.

If you missed the show– don’t worry we’ve got you covered.



Local Five is airing the An Evening With Jerry Kramer next Saturday, October 27th at 7 pm.