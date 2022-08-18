GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years of service to higher education across northeast Wisconsin, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, the president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, has announced his retirement.

Rafn joined NWTC as president in 1997 and has transformed the 110-year-old institution through his leadership and dedication.

“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Dr. Rafn. “Over the years, my focus has been to serve the community to ensure everyone has the opportunity to engage and succeed within higher education. It is important that NWTC continues to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of our community, as these careers shape our region and lives every day.”

Rafn came to northeast Wisconsin after serving as an administrator and educator for 18 years across the east coast. The decorated Dr. earned his doctorate from Boston University.

“Dr. Rafn’s vision and commitment to student success have been an integral part of the economic vitality and growth of our community,” said Cathy Dworak, chair of NWTC’s Board of Trustees. “He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been an honor to work with him. I am excited for him on this next chapter.”

After retirement, Dr. Rafn plans to continue giving back to the community by focusing his efforts on housing issues, disaster relief, and education.

The process for the presidential search is being discussed by the Board of Trustees at this time and further details will become available once the board finalizes a plan.

“We look forward to sharing updates throughout this process and are committed to finding a strong candidate who can carry on the legacy that Dr. Rafn has established,” said Dworak.

Dr. Rafn’s last day will be July 1, 2023.

For more information on NWTC’s leadership team or Board of Trustees, visit NWTC.edu.