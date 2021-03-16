GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

An outpouring of support following fatal stabbing along Broadway in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – The sign put out on the curb Tuesday night said it all. “We might be broken, but we’re still open.”

It was a declaration of resolve in the neighborhood that just 24 hours earlier was draped in crime scene tape.

Investigators say the lone bartender at Rockabilly’s was stabbed just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

She ran next door to Rum Runners where the light of day showed where her attacker rammed the place with his car.

Police say he then ran down Broadway and inflicted mortal wounds on an innocent 70-year-old motorist who was stopped in his car for the train.

Alder Mark Steuer issued public sympathies at the start of Tuesday’s meeting of the Green Bay City Council. “We’re all thinking of you and your families and for the family of the person who died. We’re very, very sorry and we’re keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.”

Police aren’t releasing any names.

They’re recommending First Degree Intentional Homicide charges for the 22-year-old suspect.

