Anaerobic digestion facility breaks ground in Green Leaf, will be largest in U.S.

Local News

BC organics Groundbreaking event. (Photo Courtesy of Britney Moses)

GREEN LEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin farmers rejoice! A new anaerobic digestion facility is being built right here in Wisconsin and will be one of the largest dairy-to-manure-to-renewable-natural-gas projects in the United States.

Expecting to process more than 360 million gallons of manure per year, this 16-unit facility located in Green Leaf, will provide long-term sustainability to these farms. Organizers add that this project will be the first commercial biorefinery facility that provides farms with a more sustainable manure management practice offering greater stability for the future.

The project, titled BC Organics (BCO), is owned and operated by Dynamic, which states BCO will also reduce the negative impact of farming on the environment, and community assisting with protecting natural resources.

Dynamic staff report that BCO will serve multiple dairy producers, large and small, using a central location as a community hub-and-spoke system for collecting and processing manure with multiple satellite farms providing manure to the digester system. 

To help welcome BCO to the community Dynamic staff held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday inviting Green Leaf community members to witness the first steps for a better tomorrow.

  • BC organics Groundbreaking event (Photo Courtesy of Britney Moses)
