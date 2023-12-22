NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – When Max Bobholz was 12 years old, he grabbed a notebook and jotted down a list of things he thought he would need to do to start a charity.

Fast forward 11 years and those scribbles in a notebook have transformed into the ‘Angels At Bat’ Charity. On Friday night, he hosted a fundraising event at a wedding hall in New Franken telling Local Five that the goal was to raise at least $10,000 through this event.

Bobholz’s charity collects baseball equipment and donates it to African countries so kids over there can get introduced to the sport.

“It’s really special to see someone learn something new like baseball and love it,” said Bobholz.

Bobholz has been to Kenya five times and since his first trip in 2014 he said his charity has sent over 50,000 pieces of baseball equipment.

“I just like doing things that can help them be happy, help them enjoy themselves grow as people and baseball is just the medium I’ve chosen to do that,” said Bobholz.

Friday night was the first annual fundraising gala for ‘Angels at Bat.’ Bobholz raised money through an auction of various items and Local Five’s Burke Griffin emceed the auction.

There were also two special guests at the event that traveled thousands of miles to be there. One of them is Femi Aina.

“There’s no stores selling baseball equipment in Nigeria, if you guys don’t send equipment to us we don’t play,” said Femi Aina who is a baseball coach and umpire in Nigeria.

Aina has become a major partner of the ‘Angels at Bat’ charity and also is a huge ambassador for baseball in Africa.

The other special guest is a man named Justus Mwaka. He’s from Kenya and helps Bobholz get the donated baseball equipment to its destinations in Africa.

He said it never gets old seeing the kids faces when they get the equipment.

“It’s really fun, the thing they always run for is the bat,” said Mwaka.

Bobholz and his charity have also teamed up with his friend and professional baseball player Max Wagner and his ‘Max Wagner Brand.’

“Everybody has used equipment, old equipment that’s just collecting dust,” said Wagner. “(That equipment can) help a little kid in Africa maybe start liking the game.”