Angelus Assisted Living asks public to send Christmas cards to their residents

MANITOWOC, Wisc., (WFRV) – Residents at nursing homes or assisted living facilities have struggled during the pandemic.

But one location in Manitowoc is looking to help.

Angelus Senior Living is asking people to send holiday cards to their residents to help brighten their spirits during this time.

Whether they are hand-made or store-bought, helpers at the home are hoping to brings smiles to their residents’ faces.

“It’s been a tough nine months for everybody here and everybody in the world,” explained Katie Schmit, Director of Operations. “We thought especially now, with it being a holiday time, we really want to have everybody come together as a community and support all of our residents here.

They ask that you send the cards by December 21st.

Angelus Assisted Living is located at 1010 Bayshore Drive in Manitowoc, WI 54220.

