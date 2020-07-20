Anglers gather on Lake Michigan for 38th Annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For nine days, anglers from all over the country will be swarming to Kewaunee and Door County for the annual Kewaunee-Door County Salmon Tournament.

For 38 years, anglers of every shape and size have been gathering on the shores of Lake Michigan for a special event. The “K/D” — as it’s widely known among Lake Michigan Salmon fanatics — is the largest summer salmon-only fishing contest on the Great Lakes.

“This is my favorite tournament to fish,” says David Zazeski from Iron Mountain with Team Kingslayer. “I mean it’s just a ton of boats out there, it’s a pure Salmon derby and it’s the biggest one that wins. It’s huge, I’ve seen boats from all over the place- Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois. You go to Bailey’s Harbor in the morning, we go out of there, and there’s 50 boats lined up to get out and get ready at 4 o’clock in the morning.”

Sawyer Park is just one of the many boat launches acting as the tournament’s starting points. And with hundreds of fishermen gathering out on the water for this week’s fishing tournament- plenty of cash is going back into the local community.

“It’s pretty big, I mean there’s thousands of contestants every year that come up here and fish in it,” says Adam Neu, Howie’s Tackle & Archery. “It brings a lot of out of town people up to fish for it. Just the chance at $10,000 for $20 a ticket is pretty big.”

These anglers aren’t just here for any old fish, either — the lure and prospect of catching trophy-sized chinooks runs high. But no matter the size of your rig, everyone has a shot at catching the big one.

“It’s a good time- anybody can win it!” said Zazeski. “I mean a charter boat with a hundred blinds on it has just as good of a chance as a 14-footer with two down riggers or two dipsy divers- anybody can win this tournament. It’s made for everybody.”

The K/D Salmon Tournament runs through 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. You can find more information online by heading over to the tournament’s Facebook page.