Animal shelters facing overcrowding search for foster families

Over 600 dogs and cats were adopted in March at the two Palm Valley Animal Society rescue facilities in Edinburg, Texas, that’s double the normal amount and officials say is because people want companions during this isolating time of sheltering in place. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) announced on Saturday that animal shelters across Wisconsin are facing overcrowding of animals within shelters due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The BBB says many shelters have had to cancel public adoption events due to the Safer at Home order, resulting in fewer pets being adopted as others continue to come in.

The organization notes that the overcrowding is, “putting a strain on the staff and on the animals.” The BBB is asking for residents who have time and space to help foster a pet.

According to BBB, before choosing to foster a pet, residents should consider the following things, your time, space, family, and other pet family members.

The Wisconsin Better Bureau notes that after fostering a pet, residents have an option to permanently keep the pets as part of their families.

BBB says, “Fostering a pet may be the ideal stress reliever. If you could use some tail-wagging happiness or a purr-fectly content companion, reach out to a local shelter to see how you can help by fostering.”

For more information on how you can foster a furry friend visit, www.bbb.org/wisconsin.

