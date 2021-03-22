GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Animals & Country Music: NEW Zoo offers ‘All Together for Animals’ concert

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW_Zoo_and_Adventure_Park_Implementing__0_20190404172618

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For $30 people can see performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and others, as the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park fundraise money to help with the effects of the pandemic.

According to officials, the New Zoo partnered with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and popular country artists to host a virtual concert fundraising event.

The $30 price tag allows exclusive access to the “All Together for Animals” concert and $15 of which goes directly to the NEW Zoo. The event is exclusively for AZA members.

The performers include:

  • Brad Paisley
  • Old Dominion
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Wynonna Judd
  • Riley Green
  • Jessie James Decker
  • Shy Carter
  • As well as other performers

Any donations made while watching the concert will directly support the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, according to officials.

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. The show will also include footage from AZA zoos across the country and includes some animals from the NEW Zoo.

To purchase tickets visit the NEW Zoo’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

FC Wisconsin helps athletes juggle club and high school soccer

The Driveway