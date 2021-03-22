Animals & Country Music: NEW Zoo offers ‘All Together for Animals’ concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For $30 people can see performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and others, as the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park fundraise money to help with the effects of the pandemic.
According to officials, the New Zoo partnered with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and popular country artists to host a virtual concert fundraising event.
The $30 price tag allows exclusive access to the “All Together for Animals” concert and $15 of which goes directly to the NEW Zoo. The event is exclusively for AZA members.
The performers include:
- Brad Paisley
- Old Dominion
- Ashley McBryde
- Wynonna Judd
- Riley Green
- Jessie James Decker
- Shy Carter
- As well as other performers
Any donations made while watching the concert will directly support the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, according to officials.
The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. The show will also include footage from AZA zoos across the country and includes some animals from the NEW Zoo.
To purchase tickets visit the NEW Zoo’s website.