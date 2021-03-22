Animals & Country Music: NEW Zoo offers ‘All Together for Animals’ concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For $30 people can see performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and others, as the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park fundraise money to help with the effects of the pandemic.

According to officials, the New Zoo partnered with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and popular country artists to host a virtual concert fundraising event.

The $30 price tag allows exclusive access to the “All Together for Animals” concert and $15 of which goes directly to the NEW Zoo. The event is exclusively for AZA members.

The performers include:

Brad Paisley

Old Dominion

Ashley McBryde

Wynonna Judd

Riley Green

Jessie James Decker

Shy Carter

As well as other performers

Any donations made while watching the concert will directly support the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, according to officials.

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. The show will also include footage from AZA zoos across the country and includes some animals from the NEW Zoo.

To purchase tickets visit the NEW Zoo’s website.