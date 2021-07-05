Annie’s Campground under fire for social media post after child drowns

GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Annie’s Campground is once again under fire, this time for their social media response to the drowning of an apparent unsupervised five-year-old at a lake on the property.

Ann Marie Retzlaff, the Owner of Annie’s Camp Ground said, “Unfortunately we had a drowning Friday night at approximately 8 o’clock. It was very tragic and it was preventable from what I witnessed.”

The post drew criticism from commenters for saying the child is “in a better place” and then proceeding to advertise the vacancies in the campground.

One commenter said, “Even after your incredibly appalling post, you chose to keep your Facebook account active. If that doesn’t show who you really are! You even continue to market your business with the loss of a precious innocent child.”

Retzlaff said the weekend was so hectic that she has not spent much time on social media in the last few days.

“I have not had time to look at any of the social media posts so I’m not even sure what you are referencing,” said Retzlaff.

Retzlaff is making it clear that all bodies of water are swim at your own risk and this pond was clearly marked with a sign that states no lifeguard on duty.

She said, “That is the parent’s job or whoever is here to be the supervisor of those children and I expect people to be safe and be respectful.”

Retzlaff said this is still an open investigation with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.