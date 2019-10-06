Annual Craft Beer Fest brews up fun despite rainy weather

The rainy weather didn’t stop this year’s Craft Beer Festival from happening at the Resch Center.

The Northeast Wisconsin Craft Beer Festival, presented by Festival Foods for the sixth year, moved indoors from the wet weather.

The event had live bands playing and a beard competition to see who had the best stubble.

The festival offered unlimited sampling of more than 200 beers from breweries across the country.

“We have a select amount of breweries that come,” says Amy Shadian, an organizer for the fest. “There’s about 50 breweries that are here represented from all over the local area, the Wisconsin area and national.”

A new CBD blonde ale from Ahnappe Brewing and Native Roots Hemp in Algoma was also unveiled today for participants to sample.