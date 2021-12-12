Annual Festival of Lights in Green Bay spreads holiday cheer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over at Lambeau Field.

The 15th annual Festival of Lights was held on Saturday night and featured a variety of holiday activities like Christmas movies and cartoons, holiday card making, performances by area high school choirs, and of course photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

And while all of those activities were nothing short of a good time, the star of the show had to be the giant tree lighting ceremony, with the tree in question coming straight from Green Bay.

This special 50-foot tree was decorated top to trunk with holiday ornaments and featured around 10,000 lights. A pair of self-proclaimed biggest Packers fans all the way from Germany say it was a sight to see.

“We were in the Pro Shop shopping all afternoon. We were on our way to the car when we saw a bunch of people here and I read all about this tree and I was lucky to see it right now. It’s really cool,” shared Packers fan, David Young.

Next to Young, Sasha Marohn shared similar excitement, “Exactly, yeah, we came here to beat the bears.”

Additionally, during the event families attending the Festival of Lights also donated new, unwrapped toys to help families in need this holiday season.