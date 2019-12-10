Annual holiday dance recital benefits local charities, over $318,000 raised in past 20 years

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) A local dance studio is hosting their annual recital the next two weekends that is sure to have you “Jingle All the Way” through the holiday season!

Barb’s Centre for Dance and Ballet 360 are bringing the 21st annual “Spirit of the Holidays – A Celebration of Dance” to Ashwaubenon and the Fox Valley.

Several local charities will be benefiting from the event also. All proceeds from ticket sales, the bake sale and silent auction items go to the organizations. Over $318,000 has been raised from the event for local charities over the past 20 years.

You can catch the show at the Ashwaubenon PAC this Saturday, December 14th at 1 p.m. and later at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

The show is then coming to the Fox Valley on Saturday, December 21st at the Xavier Fine Arts Theatre at 1 p.m. and another showing at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.