Annual Lighting Ceremony on Broadway scheduled for Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — On Broadway is gearing up for the annual Lighting Ceremony on Broadway.

The ceremony, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22, from 5-8 p.m., is the official kick-off to the holiday season in the Broadway District.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich will officiate the official countdown to the illumination at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Hubbard Street.

Businesses in the Broadway District will be open for visitors to browse and get a start on holiday shopping.

This family-friendly event will offer something for everyone: horse-drawn sleigh rides, carolers, holiday window displays, and plenty of holiday spirit.

Gather on Broadway, located at 139 N. Broadway, will offer visits with Santa, cookie decorating, and a hot cocoa bar.

Ornament decorating and letters to Santa will be available at Olde Fort Square at 211 N. Broadway.

The Tarlton Theatre at 405 W. Walnut will show “The Polar Express” at 5 and 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Downtown Green Bay website.