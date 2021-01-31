GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Annual motorcycle swap meet in Green Bay brings vendors and enthusiasts

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- For 45-years, the motorcycle swap meet has been held at the end of January. This year was no exception, as the snow continued to fall in Green Bay, vendors and motorcycle clubs got together.

“Today you can get engines, transmissions, used parts, there are also people selling decorated bandanas,” said Tom Bongerous, one of the event organizers. Bongerous, who has been riding since the age of 5, says the long standing tradition is for people who already own as well as folks who are interested in buying.

This year, the Riverside Ballroom is where clubs like Bikers Against Child Abuse set up. “We provide an escort for victims who need to get to court or school,” said “Iron Man.” He told Local 5’s Eric Richards that he hopes that one day there won’t be a need for the club. “We’re hoping that there will be an end to child abuse world wide, but in the meantime we’re here for the innocent victims.

Also in attendance is the Bikers for Christ club, who ministers to other biker groups. ” We are here to spread the gospel of Christ,” said Tom “Doc” Jesse. Jesse says that his group is usually well received. “Sure we get people who don’t want to hear it, but a majority are interested in getting to know our Lord.

ABATE of Wisconsin was also there. That organization provides legislative support for motorcycle riders at the capitol. “We make sure that motorcyclists are looked out for and represented. Often time, new laws are put in place that don’t think about motorcyclists,” said Scott Muellner. Muellner says that one item them are looking at now is autonomous vehicles in relation to motorcycles. For more information visit https://abatewis.org/.

