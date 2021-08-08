Annual run/walk held in Neenah to find a cure for Huntington’s Disease

NEENAH, Wis.(WFRV)- The Wisconsin Chapter of Huntington’s Disease held it’s annual run/walk to raise funds and awareness of the disease that many people might not know about. “It’s a rare disease, yet a lot of people know somebody who has it,” said Shana Verstegen. Shana’s mom was diagnosed with it in 1986, and had since passed away. “It’s a nasty disease,” said Shana.

Huntington’s Disease is a progressive brain disorder which breaks down nerve cells and is fatal. It’s also hereditary. “All children with parents who have Huntington’s Disease have a 50% chance of inheriting it,” said Shana. Shana and her two children were tested and they do not have the disease. “It’s awful and strikes people in the prime of their life,” said Shana.

Melissa Giordana of Appleton tells Local 5’s Eric Richards she has had a number of family members affected by the disease. “For my family, it has affected four of us, from my mother down to my siblings,” said Melissa. She is adopted, so she did not inherit the disease directly, but seeing her loved ones with it has affected her. “We have a responsibility to find a cute and care for our loved ones,” said Melissa. Her sister, who has been living with the disease for sometime was also in attendance for the annual run/walk. “We’re walking for her and doing our do diligence to keep this going and raise money,” said Melissa.

The Fox Valley Team Hope run/walk’s goal is to raise $20,000. They have raised about half of that so far. The money will go towards finding a cure and assistance for families dealing with it. If you would like to contribute, visit hdsa.org/thwfoxvalley and to learn more about Huntington’s Disease, visit Huntington’s Disease online.