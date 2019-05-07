Local News

Annual Sole Burner 5K Run/Walk coming to Appleton on Saturday

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) One of the state's largest 5K's is coming to City Park on Saturday! The 37th annual Sole Burner Walk/Run raises money for the American Cancer Society. In fact, $311,000 was raised for the fight against cancer in 2018. 

Cindy Sommer with the American Cancer Society stopped by Local 5 This Morning to explain what it's like to see the community rally behind such an important cause, and all the other fun planned for people of all ages.

To register and for more information, click here. 

 

 

