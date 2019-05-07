Annual Sole Burner 5K Run/Walk coming to Appleton on Saturday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) One of the state's largest 5K's is coming to City Park on Saturday! The 37th annual Sole Burner Walk/Run raises money for the American Cancer Society. In fact, $311,000 was raised for the fight against cancer in 2018.

Cindy Sommer with the American Cancer Society stopped by Local 5 This Morning to explain what it's like to see the community rally behind such an important cause, and all the other fun planned for people of all ages.

