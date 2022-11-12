GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a thousand people gathered for the tenth annual “Veteran Suicide Awareness March”. Veterans marching say the event is the perfect opportunity to honor those who have lost their lives.

Veterans supporting the march say they hope to uplift those who may be struggling mentally.

“They are loved, they have support, they aren’t alone. There are people going through it every day I wish they would see this,” said Veteran Tate Shafer.

The march shines a light on the mental health of those who serve. Shafer says he has lost multiple friends due to suicide and he is marching to honor them.

“Cause of mental health i lost two friends back in 2018 and to honor their memory and show support for other soldiers who might potentially be going through this mental trauma to show that they’re not alone and to speak up,” explained Shafer.

Research shows that 17.6 veterans die by suicide every day, “Helping Out Our American Heroes” board member Chelsea Kocken says the community is doing what they can to decrease that number.

Today provides that sense of community and resources to focus on mental health. You know it is something that is so often overlooked and taken for granted that you know simple things can really make improvements on your overall mental health,” said Kocken.

Kocken says being mindful of veterans is the easiest way to make an impact.

“This isn’t this large scale we have to have it strategic plan this is just hey be aware of the problem that’s in our community, be aware of those around you, and think of how simple it is to just make that small impact and it could really make a difference,” said Kocken.



The event is expected to take place again next year. Organizers say they expect to raise more than 100,000 for Veteran services.