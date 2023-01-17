OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Winter Flight Fest is returning once again to the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.

The day is designed to be for all ages and will have a series of family-friendly activities throughout the museum and at its Pioneer Airport facility.

Activities Include building and flying a radio-control model plane, folding paper airplanes and seeing how far they can fly, taking control of the first powered airplane with the Wright Flyer simulator, and much more.

The day will also include an airplane model-building contest that is free to enter. The contest will have both adult and youth divisions. Models can be built before the event but need to be submitted by 1 p.m. on the day of the event.

Finally, the day will have the Skiplane Fly-In. Pilots from all around the midwest will attempt to land on the snow-covered runway. Visitors will be able to take shuttles from the museum to the Pioneer Airport in order to walk around and learn more about each plane.

Winter Flight Fest will take place on February 11 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The cost to get in ranges from $9.50 to $12.50 per person. Children under the age of five and EAA members get in for free.

The EAA is also running a special discount on family memberships for the event. The membership is $50 and includes free year-round entry to the EAA Aviation Museum and other museums across the country.

For more information on an EAA membership or the Winter Flight Fest event, visit the EAA website.