Anonymous mailer concerns recipients in Allouez, Green Bay

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Residents of the Village of Allouez and Green Bay’s east side continued conversations Monday about a mailer that was mailed to households in the area.

“We get a million political mailers a day, but this one was different,” Erika Ritchie, an Allouez resident told Local 5.

The mailer compares the Black Lives Matter movement to white supremacy, and claims that systemic racism no longer exists in the United States.

It appeared in Ritchie’s mailbox late last week.

“It’s that clear black and white, it’s got the imagery on it that’s very concerning, with the Nazi salute and equating it with Black Lives Matter,” she described, “so automatically it was something that we felt the need to set aside and think about looking into more.”

Looking into the mailer hasn’t been so easy: it doesn’t include any information about who sent it.

“They made this big bold statement and then they just gave us no way of knowing where it came from, who is saying this,” Ritchie said.

To get to the bottom of the issue, a petition has started circulating online,

Renee Gasch wrote that petition after seeing her friends post about the mailer online.

“If it was election mail it legally is supposed to have a ‘Paid for by’ message somewhere on the postcard, but it didn’t have that,” she told Local 5 Monday.

The mailer does not include any messaging regarding the upcoming election, but without knowing who it came from, Gasch says the intent behind it isn’t clear.

Gasch didn’t receive a mailer herself, but she decided to look into the situation.

“I spoke with the printer and they said they would pass my information along to the client,” she said, “and the client could decide whether or not to reach out.”

In another attempt to reach whoever sent out the mailer, Gasch wrote and published a petition.

“The petition is a public appeal for the sender of the piece of mail to identify themselves so we can continue the conversation they started with their mailer,” she said.

Ritchie said the “conversation starter” has left her with a lot of questions.

“Is this someone in my community who sent this?” she asked.

