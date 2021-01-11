Anonymous tip assists Appleton Police in arresting wanted male

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton police arrested a wanted male following an anonymous tip on Jan. 8.

According to authorities on Jan. 8, around 2:00 p.m., Appleton investigators responded to an address in the 800 block of West Bell Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip that a wanted male was at the residence.

Investigators observed a male briefly exit the residence and identified him as 24-year old Karon H. Robertson. Investigators had been actively looking for Robertson due to an active body only felony warrant for strangulation and disorderly conduct.

Due to his history of intimate partner violence, additional safety tactics were used during the operation which caused an increased amount of officers in the area.

According to a release, around 3:00 p.m., investigators knocked on the front door, with no response from inside. Knowing that no one had exited the residence, investigators contacted the known resident of the address via phone and advised them that the male was inside.

After repeated knocking at the door, the male peacefully exited the rear of the home through an unlocked door and was taken into custody.

Robertson was arrested and confined at the Outagamie County Jail for Felony Strangulation Failure to Appear warrant.