Another 17 pardons granted by Gov. Evers, total now stands at 174

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced 17 more pardons were granted, and 174 total pardons have been granted.

According to officials, the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually and the recommended applicants from the Board were sent to Gov. Evers for final consideration.

“Pardoning an individual is a big step to allowing them to move on in their lives and continue to study, work, and contribute to their communities. With these 17 pardons, I am glad to continue the important process of listening to people’s stories, and giving those who have worked hard the ability to have a second chance,” says Gov. Evers.

Of the 17 who were pardoned some were in Northeast Wisconsin:

Edward Lantvit – was 36-years-old when he was caught trying to buy an illegal substance. He is now a small businessman and real estate appraiser with his son. He lives in Fremont and is a grandfather to 14 grandchildren.

– was 36-years-old when he was caught trying to buy an illegal substance. He is now a small businessman and real estate appraiser with his son. He lives in Fremont and is a grandfather to 14 grandchildren. Sondra Gorham – was struggling with a substance use disorder in her mid-twenties when she was caught in possession of illegal substances and driving under the influence. She has achieved her tenth year of sobriety with her family in Neenah.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime.